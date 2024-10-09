Markets

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV speaks to Jarred Houston from All Weather Capital and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments

09 October 2024 - 18:48
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Tackling your questions tonight are Jarred Houston, portfolio manager at All Weather Capital, and FNB Wealth & Investments senior portfolio manager Wayne McCurrie.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
JSE and rand weaker on lack of Chinese stimulus
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE and rand weaker as China ...
Markets
3.
Gold muted as traders await Fed minutes
Markets
4.
Stronger dollar takes wind out of gold’s sails
Markets
5.
Time for another bitcoin bull run?
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.