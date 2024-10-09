JSE slips, with focus on minutes of US Fed’s recent meeting
Rand weakness appears to stem from a broader mix of factors including the anticipation of key FOMC minutes, one analyst says
09 October 2024 - 13:06
The JSE was weaker late on Wednesday morning, with global markets mixed as investors awaited the minutes from the US Federal Reserve’s recent meeting.
The Fed’s minutes from the September 2024 meeting, which will be released later on Wednesday, are set to reveal the reasoning behind the policymakers surprise 50 basis point (bps) interest rate cut. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.