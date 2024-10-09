Bengaluru — Gold prices were subdued on Wednesday as investors strapped in for minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting for insights into the US central bank’s interest rate trajectory.
Spot gold held its ground at $2,619.75/oz by 2.55am GMT, after hitting a two-week low in the previous session. Prices scaled a record high of $2,685.42 on September 26. US gold futures edged 0.1% higher to $2,638.20.
The dollar index witnessed a sharp rally to a seven-week high last week. A stronger dollar makes bullion less attractive to other currency holders.
“Gold prices seem to be seeing a much-needed retracement lower. But I suspect buyers are lurking and keen to snap up a bargain — so I’m not expecting a significant sell-off,” said Matt Simpson, senior analyst at City Index.
Minutes from the Fed’s September policy meeting are due at 6pm GMT. Traders are also keeping a keen eye on the US consumer price index (CPI) report on Thursday and the producer price index (PPI) data on Friday.
“Gold prices could get a nice bump if CPI comes in soft, but whether it can reach a new high this year requires US data in general to underperform,” Simpson said.
The CME FedWatch tool shows that markets no longer expect a 50 basis point (bp) cut in November, following last week’s strong jobs report. They now see an 89% chance for a 25bp reduction.
Boston Fed president Susan Collins said on Tuesday that weakening inflation trends made it likely the US central bank could implement further interest rate cuts.
Zero-yield bullion tends to thrive in a low interest rate environment.
Gold exchange-traded funds registered a fifth consecutive month of inflows in September as North America-listed funds added to their holdings, the World Gold Council said.
Spot silver lost 0.3% to $30.62. Platinum rose 0.4% to $953.90 and palladium fell 0.3% to $1,018.04.
Gold muted as traders await Fed minutes
Metal lacks momentum ahead of release of minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting
Reuters
