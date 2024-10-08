BlackRock’s spot bitcoin ETF product and shifts in US rates and presidential election could lead to a bull phase
Expanding scope of presidential medical unit will allow ANC cadres to give up their medical aids
More than 60% of respondents would quit their job if they could afford to do so, Sadag research shows
Coalition talks continue on eve of election and alliances seem to be shifting as ANC seeks support
India will be Hyundai’s first stock market listing outside South Korea
Primary driver of overall cost growth is office property segment where total costs surges 12.5%
The rescue of viable businesses is plagued by judicial overreach, weak regulation and an uncaring financial system
Dumping is threatening China’s sector with ‘substantial damage’, the Chinese commerce ministry says
Suspension for being ‘overly aggressive’ was not right and it hurts reputation, he says
Customers are urged to stop driving 2009-2019 C3 and DS3 models and contact their dealers
Tackling your questions are Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth and Investments and Willem Oldewage from Nitrogen Fund Managers.
