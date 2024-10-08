MARKET WRAP: JSE and rand weaker as China stimulus fails to impress
Investors aren’t buying claims by authorities in Beijing that they will achieve full-year growth target
08 October 2024 - 20:07
The rand weakened the most in almost three months on Tuesday while the JSE tracked weaker global markets after Chinese officials’ lack of clarity on a stimulus package left investors wary.
Global markets had been eagerly awaiting details of China’s stimulus package, hoping it would revitalise the world’s second-largest economy. Optimism had grown in the days leading up to the announcement and markets had rallied in anticipation. ..
