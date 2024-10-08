JSE and rand weaker on lack of Chinese stimulus
China said on Tuesday it was ‘fully confident’ about achieving its full-year growth target
08 October 2024 - 12:38
The JSE fell more than 1% on Tuesday morning, with the rand weakening the most in a week after Chinese officials’ lack of clarity on their stimulus package, disappointed investors.
China said on Tuesday it was “fully confident” about achieving its full-year growth target but refrained from introducing stronger fiscal steps, disappointing investors who had banked on more support from policymakers to get the economy back on track, Reuters reported...
