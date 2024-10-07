Markets

MARKET WRAP

WATCH: Market Report

07 October 2024 - 19:15
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: PIXABAY/GERD ALTMANN
Picture: PIXABAY/GERD ALTMANN

Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
JSE muted and rand firmer ahead of US inflation ...
Markets
2.
Oil slips after strong weekly gain
Markets
3.
Gold loses ground after robust US jobs report
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE slightly weaker, rand muted
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.