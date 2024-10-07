MARKET WRAP: Rand holds firm with JSE flat amid focus on US inflation data
The local currency, which had a shaky time last week, remains resilient, says TreasuryONE currency strategist Andre Cilliers
07 October 2024 - 19:42
The rand kept steady on Monday, while the JSE was mostly muted, with focus this week on US inflation data, while investors kept a close eye on geopolitical tension in the Middle East.
The local currency, which had a shaky time in the previous week, “remains resilient, especially with domestic inflation trending lower and rate-cut expectations intact. Current levels suggest the rand has found some support,” said TreasuryONE currency strategist Andre Cilliers. ..
