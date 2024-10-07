JSE muted and rand firmer ahead of US inflation data release
The US nonfarm payrolls report released on Friday showed the US added far more jobs than expected in September
07 October 2024 - 12:12
The rand was firmer on Monday morning while the JSE was little changed, with the focus this week on inflation data in the US, while investors keep a close eye on geopolitical tension in the Middle East.
The US nonfarm payrolls report released on Friday showed the US added far more jobs than expected in September, while the unemployment rate ticked down to 4.1%...
