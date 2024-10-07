Bengaluru — Gold prices eased on Monday as bets firmed for a smaller US rate cut in November after strong jobs data, while investors awaited inflation data and comments from Federal Reserve officials for further cues.
Spot gold slipped 0.2% to $2,647.49/oz by 4.32am GMT. US gold futures were unchanged at $2,667.10.
The stronger-than-expected September jobs report, released on Friday, poured cold water on the expectation of a large Fed rate cut in November, boosting the dollar.
Traders now see a 98% probability that the Fed will cut rates by only a quarter of a percentage point next month.
“Geopolitical risks in the Middle East could support safe-haven flows for the yellow metal, which limit the downside from a less-dovish market rate pricing,” IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong said.
Bullion tends to be a preferred investment in a low interest rate environment and during political and economic uncertainties.
This week, market participants will focus on minutes of the Fed's last policy meeting, and the US consumer price index (CPI) and producer price index (PPI) data. A slew of US central bank officials are also speaking this week.
In the Middle East, Israel bombed Hezbollah targets in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip on Sunday ahead of the one-year anniversary of the October 7 attacks that sparked its war.
Elsewhere, China’s central bank held back on buying gold for its reserves for a fifth consecutive month in September.
With gold prices near record highs, China could hold back on further accumulation in the short-term but the broader trend to load up on the metal could continue due to its sensitive relations with the West and a desire to diversify away from the dollar, Yeap said.
Spot silver fell 0.2% to $32.11, platinum lost 0.4% to $983.67 and palladium rose 0.6% to $1,017.63.
Gold loses ground after robust US jobs report
Metal falls amid expectation of a smaller US rate cut in November, while traders await inflation data and Fed comments
Bengaluru — Gold prices eased on Monday as bets firmed for a smaller US rate cut in November after strong jobs data, while investors awaited inflation data and comments from Federal Reserve officials for further cues.
Spot gold slipped 0.2% to $2,647.49/oz by 4.32am GMT. US gold futures were unchanged at $2,667.10.
The stronger-than-expected September jobs report, released on Friday, poured cold water on the expectation of a large Fed rate cut in November, boosting the dollar.
Traders now see a 98% probability that the Fed will cut rates by only a quarter of a percentage point next month.
“Geopolitical risks in the Middle East could support safe-haven flows for the yellow metal, which limit the downside from a less-dovish market rate pricing,” IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong said.
Bullion tends to be a preferred investment in a low interest rate environment and during political and economic uncertainties.
This week, market participants will focus on minutes of the Fed's last policy meeting, and the US consumer price index (CPI) and producer price index (PPI) data. A slew of US central bank officials are also speaking this week.
In the Middle East, Israel bombed Hezbollah targets in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip on Sunday ahead of the one-year anniversary of the October 7 attacks that sparked its war.
Elsewhere, China’s central bank held back on buying gold for its reserves for a fifth consecutive month in September.
With gold prices near record highs, China could hold back on further accumulation in the short-term but the broader trend to load up on the metal could continue due to its sensitive relations with the West and a desire to diversify away from the dollar, Yeap said.
Spot silver fell 0.2% to $32.11, platinum lost 0.4% to $983.67 and palladium rose 0.6% to $1,017.63.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.