Business Day TV speaks to Frants Preis from Preis Investments
Evidence is mounting that the GNU in its current form could shape up as the big proxy battle in the next ANC conference
Metro due to elect new mayor on Wednesday
Government of national unity to show how it is shaping up and outline priorities
Jabu Moleketi, who represents strategic investor Lebashe, is now EOH chair
Economists expect manufacturing production to continue to improve
Alternative investment manager says business and economic sentiment lifted by government of national unity and halt in load-shedding
Lebanon says people have used the crossing to flee Israeli fire but Israel says militant group Hezbollah uses it to transport arms into Lebanon
India needed a win after defeat to New Zealand
South African Safari will take place from May 18-24 starting at Sun City
Devin Shutte from The Robert Group takes a look at the trading week and answers your stock related questions.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
STOCK WATCH
WATCH: Stock Picks
Business Day TV spoke to Devin Shutte from The Robert Group
Devin Shutte from The Robert Group takes a look at the trading week and answers your stock related questions.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.