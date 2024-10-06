Markets

MARKET WRAP

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks to Frants Preis from Preis Investments

06 October 2024 - 18:07
Picture: PIXABAY/GERD ALTMANN
Frants Preis from Preis Investments joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Friday afternoon’s market performance.

