MARKET WRAP: JSE slightly weaker, rand muted
The rand was little changed at R17.4937/$
04 October 2024 - 18:33
The JSE was a little weaker on Friday, while the rand was mostly unchanged, as investors remained cautious, weighing the latest US jobs data and keeping a watchful eye on Middle East developments.
After a strong September, October has had a challenging start after escalating Middle East tension dampened investor sentiment, with the all share falling 1.42% for the week...
