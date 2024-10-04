Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE slightly weaker, rand muted

The rand was little changed at R17.4937/$

BL Premium
04 October 2024 - 18:33
by Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was a little weaker on Friday, while the rand was mostly unchanged, as investors remained cautious, weighing the latest US jobs data and keeping a watchful eye on Middle East developments.

After a strong September, October has had a challenging start after escalating Middle East tension dampened investor sentiment, with the all share falling 1.42% for the week...

Subscribe now to unlock this article.

Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).

There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.

Cancel anytime.

Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.