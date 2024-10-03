Markets

MARKET WRAP

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks to Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth

03 October 2024 - 18:08
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: PIXABAY/GERD ALTMANN
Picture: PIXABAY/GERD ALTMANN

Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Wednesdays market movers.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
GNU optimism pushes PIC assets to record ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Rand and JSE hold on to gains ...
Markets
3.
Oil prices rise on threat of wider Middle East war
Markets
4.
Gold keeps within a range while investors await ...
Markets
5.
JSE slips as investors weigh up geopolitical risks
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.