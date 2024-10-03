Bengaluru — Gold prices were trading in a tight range on Thursday as traders remained on the sidelines ahead of a key US economic data that may provide clues about the size of the Federal Reserve's interest rate cuts expected later in 2024.
Spot gold was flat at $2,655.03/oz by 3.33am GMT. Prices hit a record high of $2,685.42 on September 26. US gold futures gained 0.2% to $2,675.40/oz.
Gold is consolidating but it is expected that prices will retest the record high of $2,685/oz as charts show persistent strong upward trends, said Brian Lan at Singapore-based dealer GoldSilver Central.
Investors are watching out for the ISM services data and the initial jobless claims, due later in the day, along with the US non-farm payroll data expected on Friday.
Data on Wednesday showed that US private payrolls increased more than expected in September — further evidence that labour market conditions were not deteriorating.
Expectations of another 50-basis-point rate cut at the Fed's November meeting have dipped, with markets currently pricing in a 36% chance, down from 57% last week, according to CME’s FedWatch Tool.
Gold tends to thrive in a low interest rate environment and political turmoil.
“Middle East tensions and US elections will continue supporting bullion in the longer term…. In the short-term, some funds might shift to oil from gold since oil is doing better,” Lan added.
Israel bombed central Beirut, killing at least six people, after its forces suffered the deadliest day on the Lebanese front in a year of clashes against Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah.
Elsewhere, Perth Mint’s gold product sales touched a 10-month high in September, while silver sales hit a seven-month high.
Spot silver fell 0.9% to $31.58, platinum shed 0.5% to $997.90 and palladium lost 1.3% to $1,001.80.
Gold keeps within a range while investors await key US economic data
Gold is consolidating but it is expected that prices will retest the record high of $2,685/oz
Reuters
