MARKET WRAP: Rand and JSE hold on to gains despite Middle East attacks
Markets tried to pick up on the September rally after news that Iran hit Israel overnight on Tuesday weighed on sentiment
02 October 2024 - 20:06
The rand firmed on Wednesday, while the JSE gained amid global peers as investors kept a close eye on developments in the Middle East.
Markets were attempting to pick up on the September rally after news that Iran launched about 200 missiles at Israel overnight on Tuesday weighed on sentiment...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.