GNU optimism pushes PIC assets to record R3-trillion
Africa’s biggest fund manager by assets says government of national unity has been a boon for local markets
02 October 2024 - 14:42
The Public Investment Corporation (PIC), Africa’s biggest fund manager by assets, has emerged as the biggest winner as SA Inc hots up after the formation of a government of national unity (GNU), with assets under management breaching R3-trillion in September for the first time.
The money manager, which on Wednesday reported its financial statements for the year ended March, said the GNU has been a boon for local markets...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.