MARKET WRAP: JSE muted, rand weaker with focus on US jobs data
Investors mull Fed chair Jerome Powell’s comments that the central bank will cut rates cautiously
01 October 2024 - 18:47
The JSE was little changed on Tuesday with its global peers mixed as investors awaited fresh US jobs data this week that will guide the US Federal Reserve’s next policy meeting.
Investors were digesting Fed chair Jerome Powell (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/world/americas/2024-09-30-feds-powell-indicates-quarter-point-cut-in-november/)’s comments that the central bank would probably maintain a cautious approach to interest rate cuts, with a 25 basis points (bps) reduction more likely at the November meeting than the 50 bps investors were hoping for...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.