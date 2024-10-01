Gold falls away from record highs as Fed signals smaller rate cuts

Bengaluru — Gold prices were hovering below recent record peaks on Tuesday after the US Federal Reserve chair tempered expectations for more substantial interest rate cuts this year, with investors looking forward to a series of labour data this week for further insights.
Spot gold was steady at $2,635.58/oz by 3.35am GMT, off a record-high level of $2,685.42 reached on Thursday. US gold futures edged 0.1% lower to $2,657.00.
Fed chair Jerome Powell on Monday suggested the central bank was likely to pursue quarter-percentage-point interest rate cuts moving forward and was not “in a hurry” after new data boosted confidence in ongoing economic growth and consumer spending.
“We have a series of Fed speakers ahead, but data-dependence from policymakers will likely be the common takeaway, which may leave sentiments more sensitive to economic data to move the dial around rate expectations,” IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong said.
“Any weaker-than-expected read in the upcoming US labour market data could support views for a more aggressive easing process, which could offer some support for gold prices.”
This week’s data includes US ADP employment figures and nonfarm payrolls, expected to shed light on the health of the US labour market. Speeches from various Fed officials along with US job openings data are also expected later in the day.
According to the CME FedWatch tool, markets now estimate a roughly 64% likelihood of a 25 basis point (bp) US rate cut in November, up from 47% on Friday.
Israel’s widely expected ground invasion of Lebanon appeared to be getting under way early on Tuesday, as its military said troops had begun “limited” raids against Hezbollah targets in the border area.
Gold, which yields no interest of its own, tends to fall out of favour among investors in a low interest rate environment. Bullion posted its best quarterly gain since 2016 on Monday after the Fed kicked off its interest rate cutting cycle with a half percentage point move in September meeting.
After a significant price rally, factors that could curb gold’s further gains included reduced central bank demand from easing geopolitical tension, lower ETF inflows from less aggressive rate cuts, and a decline in China’s retail demand, Goldman Sachs said on Monday.
Elsewhere, spot silver was up 0.4% to $31.27/oz, platinum gained 0.7% to $982.70 and palladium fell 0.1% to $998.37.
Reuters
