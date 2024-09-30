MARKET WRAP: JSE, rand weaker but end month on strong note
For the month, the all share rose 3.34%, lifted by almost all major indices
30 September 2024 - 19:36
The JSE tracked weaker global markets on Monday, while the rand weakened the most in two months as investors looked ahead to this week’s catalysts.
For the month, the all share rose 3.34%, lifted by almost all major indices, with industrial metals and retailers doing the heavy lifting, up 8.74% and 8.15%...
