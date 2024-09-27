MARKET WRAP: Industrial metals lead the way as JSE breaks more records
The rand held steady at its strongest levels since February 2023
27 September 2024 - 18:50
The JSE capped a week of gains on Friday, closing at yet another record high, with industrial metals leading the way after China announced a raft of stimulus measures on Tuesday.
With China the largest consumer of SA metals, the industrial metal index, which includes BHP, Glencore and Anglo American, gained almost 12% on the week...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.