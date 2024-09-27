Markets

Gold and silver slip but still head for weekly gain

Silver was near a 12-year peak of $32.71 in the previous session

27 September 2024 - 08:37
by Daksh Grover
Picture: UNSPLASH
Bengaluru — Gold and silver prices retreated on Friday from record highs, but were positioned for weekly gains on growing anticipation of another bumper US interest rate cut this year, as markets awaited a key inflation report for additional guidance.

Spot gold held its ground at $2,673.21/oz, as of 4.04am GMT, holding below previous session's record peak of $2,685.42/oz. US gold futures were steady at $2,695.80.

Spot silver fell 0.3% to $31.93/oz, after hitting a near 12-year peak of $32.71 in the previous session.

Silver prices surged due to bullion’s strong performance and China's stimulus measures, though some analysts warn that the rally may fade due to concerns over industrial demand.

The Federal Reserve’s larger-than-usual half-percentage-point reduction last week ignited a rally in gold, which hit consecutive record highs and has gained about 1.8% so far this week.

Gold prices are currently supported by anticipated US Fed interest rate cuts and China’s stimulus measures, both of them are weakening the dollar, said Kyle Rodda, financial market analyst at Capital.com.

The dollar was down for a fourth straight week, making greenback-priced commodities less expensive for other currency holders.

Currently, traders anticipate a 51% chance of another half-percentage-point reduction in November, according to CME FedWatch Tool.

Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which is also viewed as a safe asset during economic and political turmoil.

Market focus is now on the core personal consumption expenditures price index data, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, due later on Friday.

“We note that the US Fed rate cut comes against myriad geopolitical tensions, with conflict in the Middle East and the upcoming presidential elections in the US at the forefront,” BMI said in a note, adding they see higher highs for gold in the coming months.

In other metals, platinum was down 0.6% at $1,001.54/oz and palladium shed 1.1% to $1,035.75/oz.

Reuters

Oil prices fall on better chances of boost to supply

On a weekly basis, Brent crude was set to shed 4%, while WTI was on track to slide 6%
Markets
46 minutes ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE closes at yet another record high

Bourse posts fifth straight day of gains bolstered by signs of robust US economy
Markets
13 hours ago
