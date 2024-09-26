MARKET WRAP: JSE closes at yet another record high
Bourse posts fifth straight day of gains bolstered by signs of robust US economy
26 September 2024 - 19:42
The JSE tracked firmer global markets on Thursday, closing at a fifth straight record high, while the rand hovered around the strongest levels last seen in February 2023.
The all share index surged to an intraday high of 87,802 points, before closing the session 1.59% firmer at 87,327 points. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.