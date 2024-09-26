Bengaluru — Gold prices were steady on Thursday, hovering close to record highs, on the expectation of another big US rate cut in 2024, though gains were limited ahead of remarks by key Federal Reserve policymakers later in the day.
Spot gold was up 0.2% at $2,661.25/oz by 3.34am GMT. Bullion hit a record high of $2,670.43 on Wednesday. US gold futures were steady at $2,684.50.
“A mild bounce from the US dollar has managed to keep the gold price in check, however with markets still anticipating more aggressive cuts from the Fed between now and year-end, the risk appears to be to the upside for the gold market,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.
Bullion has risen nearly 29% so far in 2024 and hit record highs several times so far in 2024, largely fuelled by monetary policy easing by major global banks and geopolitical concerns.
Lower rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which is also viewed as a safe asset amid economic and political turmoil.
Last Wednesday, the Fed delivered a 50 basis point (bp) rate cut, with traders seeing a 62% chance of an additional half-percentage-point reduction in November, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.
Fed chair Jerome Powell is set to give opening remarks at a conference on Thursday, where New York Fed president John Williams and Fed vice-chair for supervision Michael Barr are also scheduled to speak.
Additionally, US jobless claims data on Thursday and the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index — the Fed’s preferred inflation — on Friday, will be eyed for further rate cues.
Gold prices were currently fluctuating within a range of $2,610-$2,690, showing an upward trend, unless the PCE or labour figures exceed expectations, said Nicholas Frappell, global head of institutional markets at ABC Refinery.
Spot silver was steady at $31.85/oz, platinum rose 0.8% to $995.90 and palladium gained 1.2% to $1,048.75.
Gold stays close to record highs
Metal is steady amid the expectation of another big US rate cut in 2024
