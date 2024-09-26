Electrified JSE reaches another record high
The rand is near its best level since February 2023
26 September 2024 - 11:18
The JSE touched another record high on Thursday morning, while the rand hovered around levels last seen in February 2023.
The all share index surged to an intraday record of 87,061 points, poised for its fifth consecutive session of gains. Meanwhile, the rand strengthened to an intraday best level of R17.1277/$, buoyed by interest rate cuts by both the US Federal Reserve and the SA Reserve Bank. ..
