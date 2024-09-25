PODCAST | Is listed property back?

Listed property has had a good run in 2024, outperforming a number of asset classes such as bonds and equities.

According to Evan Robins, fund manager at Old Mutual Investment Group, the sector has not yet rebounded to

pre-Covid levels. Is it likely to reach these heights again? And what needs to happen for levels to get anywhere close to that again?

Painting a picture of listed property in 2024, Robins illustrates how a number of trends have shaped the sector and what they mean for the future of the industry in this illuminating podcast (below).

The much-anticipated interest cuts from the US Fed and the SA Reserve Bank are seen to mark the start of a global cutting cycle. Are these cuts expected to be meaningful enough to really boost the sector? While the first 25 basis point cut in SA is a move in the right direction, Robins says more cuts will be needed to move the needle for the sector.

What sort of factors are property market players concerned about? What is the sentiment like in the space versus economic realities? Robins draws from his experience as well as insights from investors and property players, highlighting the complexity and nuances driving sentiment.

Listen now: