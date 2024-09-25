MARKET WRAP: Rand buoyant as investors eye further US rate cuts
Dollar weakness bodes well for import-driven local economy
25 September 2024 - 20:16
The rand continued is recent strength against the dollar on Wednesday, firming for an 11th straight session earlier in the day, with the positive sentiment also reflected in the JSE which powered to a fresh record for a second straight session.
The US Federal Reserve’s decision to cut its benchmark rate by 50 basis points (bps) last week, exceeding the 25 bps cut that markets had factored in, saw the rand gain overnight — reaching its best level since February 2023...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.