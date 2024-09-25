JSE closes at record high as bull run continues
Interest rate cuts and stimulus from China keep bourse on the up
25 September 2024 - 11:48
UPDATED 25 September 2024 - 20:50
The JSE all share closed at a record high as stimulus from China and the recent interest rate cuts have seen money flowing back into the share market.
Easing inflation has caused central banks to lower policy rates in recent weeks as the global economy heats up after a bumpy ride since the latter part of the Covid-19 pandemic...
