Fund managers bullish on state reforms
Bonds back in favour and the rand is expected to strengthen further
25 September 2024 - 05:00
A survey on behalf of Bank of America (BoA) conducted by research firm Ipsos has found a record number of fund managers expect SA’s government of national unity (GNU) to implement “meaningful reforms” that could see the local markets deliver returns in excess of 10% over the next 12 months.
The BoA global research SA fund manager survey found that asset allocators expect an average return of 17% on equities in the coming year, 8% for cash holdings and 13% on government bonds maturing in 2035...
