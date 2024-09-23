JSE firmer and rand muted as investors watch for next catalyst
Traders are focused on China, hoping for stimulus measures to revive the struggling economy, says Citadel Global director Bianca Botes
23 September 2024 - 12:12
The JSE was firmer on Monday morning, with global peers mixed, while the rand was little changed as investors looked for the the next major catalyst.
The all share ended last week on a stronger note as investors digested the US Federal Reserve’s aggressive 50 basis point (bp) interest rate cut, the first cut in four years. The SA Reserve Bank followed suit, slashing interest rate by 25bps, which cut the country’s repo rate to 8%. ..
