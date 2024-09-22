The JSE all share was little changed at 83,829 points
Moving at pace government is comfortable with risks country being left behind
Estimates show internet giants have taken more than 60% of local advertising revenue
President Cyril Ramaphosa leads SA delegation to the UNGA in New York and SADTU holds its national congress.
US-based asset manager expects gold prices to average $2,500/oz in fourth quarter
Boost comes while second-quarter GDP data shows sector is retreating
Business opportunities available in Saudi Arabia is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight
Israeli military says it struck about 290 targets on Saturday and will continue to strike Hezbollah targets
Currie Cup hero Jordan Hendrikse dedicated the Sharks' victory over the Lions and the part he played in it to his late father.
The crossover has rivals such as the Toyota Rav4, Volkswagen Tiguan, Kia Sportage and Chery Tiggo 7 Pro in its sights
Shane Watkins from All Weather Capital takes a look at the trading week that was and answers your stock-related questions.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
STOCK WATCH
WATCH: Stock Picks
Business Day TV speaks to Shane Watkins from All Weather Capital
Shane Watkins from All Weather Capital takes a look at the trading week that was and answers your stock-related questions.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.