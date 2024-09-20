MARKET WRAP: JSE and rand muted as rally slows
The JSE all share was little changed at 83,829 points
20 September 2024 - 17:41
The JSE was little changed on Friday as the momentum around the interest rate cuts by the SA Reserve Bank and Federal Reserve ran out of steam.
For the week, the all share ended more than 2% firmer after the Fed slashed interest rates by 50 basis points (bps), its first cut in four years. The significant policy move is seen by some analysts as an aggressive start to a monetary-easing cycle in the world’s largest economy...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.