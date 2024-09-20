JSE firmer after Bank and Fed cut rates
RMB analysts says improved sentiment is evident in gains across risk assets, including commodities and emerging market currencies
20 September 2024 - 11:39
The JSE was firmer on Friday morning, with global markets mixed after rates cuts from the SA Reserve Bank and US Federal Reserve.
In a widely expected move, the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) announced a 25 basis point (bp ) cut in its benchmark repo rate, lowering it to 8%. SA’s inflation rate has been trending downward, reaching 4.4% in August, below the Bank’s midpoint target of 4.5%...
