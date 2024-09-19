Markets

PODCAST | Accelerating growth in the South African unit trust market

PSG Wealth’s Adriaan Pask highlights the latest trends in the domestic unit trust market

19 September 2024 - 08:26
Sponsored
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Unit trusts are collective investment schemes which pool investors’ funds. Picture: 123RF/sweettomato
Unit trusts are collective investment schemes which pool investors’ funds. Picture: 123RF/sweettomato

The South African unit trust market is experiencing modest growth alongside significant outflows from larger managers. Investors are increasingly favouring balanced and multi-asset portfolios for better risk management and diversification. 

Interest in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) funds and passive investment strategies is growing, alongside a renewed focus on domestic equities and listed property.

Middle-sized managers are gaining ground, highlighting a shift in market dynamics as investors adjust to evolving economic conditions and preferences.

Adriaan Pask, PSG Wealth’s chief investment officer. Picture: PSG WEALTH
Adriaan Pask, PSG Wealth’s chief investment officer. Picture: PSG WEALTH

How have fund flows and asset levels changed recently? Which managers or funds have seen strong performance, and which have faced challenges? How are managers currently adapting their strategies in this market?

According to the Association for Savings and Investment SA, the second quarter of 2024 saw outflows of R24.9bn, adding to the R6.9bn that left SA’s shores in the first quarter. This trend reflects negative sentiment affecting the sector.

In this informative podcast, PSG Wealth's Chief Investment Officer Adriaan Pask offers an expert perspective on these trends and their implications for the future of the industry.

Listen to it now:

This article was sponsored by PSG Wealth.

Affiliates of PSG Financial Services, which includes PSG Wealth, are authorised financial services providers. Visit psg.co.za for more information.

ALSO LISTEN TO:

PODCAST | GNU spurs economic optimism — but is this just another ‘Ramaphoria’ moment?

SPONSORED | Adriaan Pask, chief investment officer at PSG Wealth, shares his views
Economy
1 month ago

PODCAST | What can be learnt from historic booms and busts in the technology sector?

SPONSORED | Adriaan Pask, chief investment officer at PSG Wealth, shares his views
Economy
1 month ago

PODCAST | Could JSE delistings signal trouble ahead for local investors?

SPONSORED | Adriaan Pask, chief investment officier of PSG Wealth, shares his views
Economy
3 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Most Read

1.
PIC chair stands firm on prescribed assets
Markets
2.
Rand firmer ahead of Fed’s interest rate ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: Rand keeps firming, with focus on ...
Markets
4.
Gold steady after Fed’s long-awaited rate cut
Markets
5.
Asian equities gain as Fed begins easing cycle
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.