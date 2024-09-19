PODCAST | Accelerating growth in the South African unit trust market
PSG Wealth’s Adriaan Pask highlights the latest trends in the domestic unit trust market
The South African unit trust market is experiencing modest growth alongside significant outflows from larger managers. Investors are increasingly favouring balanced and multi-asset portfolios for better risk management and diversification.
Interest in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) funds and passive investment strategies is growing, alongside a renewed focus on domestic equities and listed property.
Middle-sized managers are gaining ground, highlighting a shift in market dynamics as investors adjust to evolving economic conditions and preferences.
How have fund flows and asset levels changed recently? Which managers or funds have seen strong performance, and which have faced challenges? How are managers currently adapting their strategies in this market?
According to the Association for Savings and Investment SA, the second quarter of 2024 saw outflows of R24.9bn, adding to the R6.9bn that left SA’s shores in the first quarter. This trend reflects negative sentiment affecting the sector.
In this informative podcast, PSG Wealth's Chief Investment Officer Adriaan Pask offers an expert perspective on these trends and their implications for the future of the industry.
