The Bank is poised to reverse its trend of aggressive rate hikes, marking a big shift in monetary policy
Unity government provides unique opportunity to lock down the finance needed to fund SA’s developmental agenda
Deputy president collapsed at an event in Tzaneen on Saturday
Public works minister Dean Macpherson says previous ministers and deputies have left properties in an awful condition
Meyer Burger’s CEO quits as company announces plans to cut about a fifth of its workforce
Policymakers see the Bank’s benchmark rate falling by another half a percentage point by the end of the year and a percentage point in 2025
There is also a shift away from offshore services that were primarily aimed at high-income individuals
Afghanistan record their first win over SA in any format of the game
Carmakers are struggling to manage overcapacity in the world's biggest car market
Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
MARKET WRAP
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV speaks to Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross Capital
Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.