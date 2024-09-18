PIC chair stands firm on prescribed assets
David Masondo says foreign investor confidence in the efficiency of SA capital markets will be undermined
18 September 2024 - 10:45
Deputy finance minister and chair of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) David Masondo has shot down talk of prescription of assets, saying foreign investor confidence in the efficiency of SA capital markets would be undermined, further reducing the available savings pool.
Masondo said overall capital market operations, effectiveness and efficiency would decline should the prescription of assets be reintroduced in SA, both the intermediation of the listed equities and the bond market, with share prices declining and the yield curve being distorted, and transaction costs of all debt increasing...
