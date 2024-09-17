Markets

TRADE OF THE WEEK

WATCH: Technical analysis on AVI, Curro and more

Business Day TV speaks to hedge fund manager at Unum Capital Loyiso Mpeta

17 September 2024 - 20:44
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/GOPIXA
Picture: 123RF/GOPIXA

Loyiso Mpeta, hedge fund manager at Unum Capital, provides technical analysis on AVI, Curro, Glencore and Coronation.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Rand firms ahead of central bank ...
Markets
2.
JSE firmer as investors await US retail sales data
Markets
3.
Gold sticks close to record ahead of Fed rate ...
Markets
4.
Oil gains ground amid worry about US output
Markets
5.
Asian shares rise as Fed rate decision holds ...
Markets

Related Articles

WATCH: Stock Picks

Markets

WATCH: Stock Picks

Markets

WATCH: Market Report

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.