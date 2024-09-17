The JSE all share gains 1.25%, the most since July 31, lifted by all big indices
Monetary policy committee will make its decision without knowing what Fed has chosen to do
About 1,100 jobs on the line, with miner citing Transnet’s underperformance and coal market volatility
Public works minister Dean Macpherson says previous ministers and deputies have left properties in an awful condition
R1.95bn disposal is subject to conditions, including approval from shareholders
Hope of rate cut and sustained moderation in inflation have increased consumers’ willingness to spend, especially in higher-income groups
There is also a shift away from offshore services that were primarily aimed at high-income individuals
At least eight people killed and thousands said to be hurt in spree of detonations blamed on Israel
Coach Rassie Erasmus makes 10 changes for Los Pumas showdown
The Benz icon grows more refined and glitzy, but high price offsets great fuel economy
Tackling your questions tonight are Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
STOCK WATCH
WATCH: Stock Picks
Business Day TV speaks to Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
