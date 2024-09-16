MARKET WRAP: Rand firms ahead of central bank meetings
Interest rates expected to be cut by at least 25 basis points
16 September 2024 - 18:23
The rand firmed for the fourth consecutive day on Monday, as investors looked ahead to the Federal Reserve and SA Reserve Bank monetary policy committee meetings this week.
The local currency touched an intraday best of R17.6217/$ “in line with a softer dollar and generally stronger emerging-market currencies”, said TreasuryOne currency strategist Andre Cilliers...
