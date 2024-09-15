At 6.15pm, the rand had firmed 0.29% to R17.7226/$, 0.25% to R19.6377/€ and 0.13% to R23.2774/£
Deep down in him there lived a rebellious spirit, imbued with boyish playfulness
Gouws will no longer be a DA MP following the termination of his party membership
President says discussions will be over ‘solutions’ and he is not looking for more problems with NHI Act
Group submitted initial notification of voluntary self-disclosure to US authorities
The country is behind the curve on developing a strategic policy framework, says Hugo Pienaar
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Anthony Usmar, head of acceptance at Nedbank
US authorities say the incident in Florida is being treated as another attempt on his life
The Chiefs coach admitted that winning their first game of the season was good for their confidenc
The B4 package gives the bakkie protection against handguns up to .44 Magnum
Martin Smith from Anchor Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Friday’s market performance.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
MARKET WRAP
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV speaks to Martin Smith from Anchor Capital
Martin Smith from Anchor Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Friday’s market performance.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.