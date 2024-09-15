Markets

MARKET WRAP

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks to Martin Smith from Anchor Capital

15 September 2024 - 16:53
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: PIXABAY/GERD ALTMANN
Picture: PIXABAY/GERD ALTMANN

Martin Smith from Anchor Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Friday’s market performance.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE eyes record high, rand steady
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE and rand firmer ahead of ...
Markets
3.
JSE firmer, while rand is muted ahead of next ...
Markets
4.
WATCH: Market Report
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.