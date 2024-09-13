JSE firmer, while rand is muted ahead of next week’s Fed meeting
Global markets are mixed as investors mull US inflation and jobless claims data
13 September 2024 - 12:15
The JSE was firmer on Friday morning, with global markets mixed as investors digested inflation data this week, ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting next week.
The producer price index (PPI) data for August showed a 0.2% increase in wholesale prices, aligning with market expectations. This follows the release of consumer inflation data, which showed a slight rise in core prices, but also indicated that inflation had declined to its lowest level since February 2021...
