Markets

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV speaks to Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investment and Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth

12 September 2024 - 21:53
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Tackling your questions tonight are Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investment and Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE weakens after US inflation report
Markets
2.
JSE firmer as investors shrug off US consumer ...
Markets
3.
Gold edges higher amid focus on US CPI data
Markets
4.
Hurricane Francine blows oil prices up
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.