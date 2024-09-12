MARKET WRAP: JSE firms as investors weigh US inflation reports
The producer price index for August revealed a 0.2% increase in wholesale prices, aligning with market expectations
12 September 2024 - 19:38
Metals pushed the JSE higher on Thursday, with global markets firmer as investors digested US inflation reports.
The producer price index (PPI) for August revealed a 0.2% increase in wholesale prices, aligning with market expectations. This follows the release of consumer inflation data, which showed a slight rise in core prices, but also indicated that inflation had declined to its lowest level since February 2021...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.