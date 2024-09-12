JSE firmer as investors shrug off US consumer inflation report
CPI data has dashed the hope of the Fed cutting rates by 50 basis points at its meeting next week
12 September 2024 - 11:56
The JSE was firmer on Thursday morning, with global markets mostly stronger after the release of US inflation data.
The consumer price index (CPI) was up 0.2% for the month, aligning with the markets’ consensus. However, core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy categories, increased slightly more than expected. The data has dashed the hope of the Federal Reserve cutting rates by 50 basis points (bps) at its September Federal open market committee (FOMC) meeting next week...
