Markets

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV speaks to Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth and Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities

11 September 2024 - 20:38
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Tackling your questions tonight are Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth and Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities.

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth and Investments chose AT&T Inc as his stock pick and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose ASML.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Asian shares stumble after Trump-Harris clash
Markets
2.
Disruption worries drive oil’s recovery
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE ticks up as markets await new ...
Markets
4.
JSE slips as investors assess US presidential ...
Markets
5.
Gold rangebound as US CPI data takes the limelight
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.