MARKET WRAP: JSE weakens after US inflation report
Core CPI increased slightly more than expected, dampening investor hopes for a 50 basis points rate cut
11 September 2024 - 20:07
The JSE closed weaker on Wednesday, tracking a decline in US markets after the August US inflation report revealed an unexpected increase in the monthly core consumer price index (CPI).
The CPI, a broad measure of goods and services costs across the US economy, rose 0.2% for the month, aligning with the markets’ consensus. ..
