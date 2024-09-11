JSE slips as investors assess US presidential debate
Investors are also awaiting the release of the August consumer inflation report later in the day
11 September 2024 - 12:20
The JSE was weaker on Wednesday at midday, with global peers mixed as investors evaluated the US presidential debate between Republican nominee Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.
Investors were closely watching the debate to gain insight into the candidates’ economic policies, which can affect global trade, investment and growth. An instant poll done by CNN showed that Harris was the perceived winner of the debate...
