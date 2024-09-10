MARKET WRAP: JSE ticks up as markets await new catalyst
US inflation reports are likely to influence the Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates
10 September 2024 - 19:33
The JSE was marginally firmer on Tuesday, while global peers turned weaker as investors awaited catalysts.
The US’s August consumer price index (CPI) report, due out on Wednesday, will provide insight into inflationary pressures and consumer spending patterns. This will be followed by the producer price index (PPI) report on Thursday, which will shed light on production costs and pricing power...
