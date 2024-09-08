Japan’s Nikkei bore the brunt of the early selling as tech stocks fell, losing another 0.8% on top of a near 6% slide last week
New police minister has a mountain to climb but has the tools to get things done
All fares will have to be paid digitally by buying a tag
Project is essential for a modernised local government and better services, says Geordin Hill-Lewis
Poor catch rates and constrained abalone markets affected fishing unit I
Manufacturers limit number of petrol, diesel and hybrid vehicles to avoid being penalised for not selling enough EVs, retailer says
New research confirms that the Competition Commission’s actions are actively harmful
Warrant issued for the 75-year-old in connection with the publication of vote tallies
SA were again below par in several facets of play, but that is why their victory is such an achievement
So, go see an exhibition and take your mind for an outing
Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Friday’s market performance.
MARKET WRAP
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV speaks to Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore
Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Friday's market performance.
