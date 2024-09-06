SA bonds rally as GNU helps brighten outlook
Yield on benchmark bond has strengthened more than 1.6 percentage points since the election
06 September 2024 - 05:00
SA’s R2030 benchmark bond has rallied — with the yield set to test the 9% level in the coming days — since the May 29 elections, which saw the establishment of a government of national unity (GNU).
The political shift, driven by the ANC’s decision to form a coalition with nine other parties, has fostered optimism around the country’s economic future...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.